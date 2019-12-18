Very Small Earthquake Occurs Off New York Coast

When you think of natural disasters and the northeast, you usually think of flooding, blizzards, or an occasional hurricane. Earthquakes aren't the first thing that comes to mind, but they can occur sometimes even in this part of the country.

WROC is reporting that a small earthquake struck off the coast of Lake Ontario early Wednesday morning. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about eight miles northeast of the village of Sodus Point.

WROC reports that the quake was about two kilometers deep.

While a 2.1 tremor isn't much to write home about, it certainly isn't the first time New York state has felt an earthquake. In April 2017, a 1.3 tremor occurred around two and half miles west of Pawling. In ealry 2016, an even smaller quake happened near Port Chester and Greenwich, CT. Earlier this summer, a quake struck off the New Jersey coast.

The most well known fault line near our area is the Ramapo fault line. The 185 mile system of faults runs through parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and has been known to spawn usually small earthquakes.

On August 23, 2011, a 5.8 quake, that was centered in Virginia, was felt all the way up the east coast. Several moderate (at least a 5 on the richter scale) quakes have occurred near New York City in 1737, 1783 and 1884.