UPS Driver Goes Above & Beyond vs Icy Driveway [VIDEO]
Haha This is awesome.
It's almost like he was going curling as he tried to pass the gift to person in the garage. People on the internet are giving this guy (and all the other FedEx/UPS/Amazon delivery folks all of the credit. ALL OF THE CREDIT this time of the year). Here's what the YouTube post said:
Last week we had an ice storm. My driveway was smooth, wet ice... super slippery. I heard the UPS truck pull up so I opened the garage and told him to just leave the package at the sidewalk and I'd figure out a way to get it, but he insisted on getting it to me. Above and beyond... this guy is awesome.