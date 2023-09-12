How Fans Can Meet the Savannah Bananas Players in Central New York

The hottest ticket in sports entertainment may very well be the Savannah Bananas, and fans have a chance to mingle with their players ahead of Thursday's game in Syracuse.

Savannah Bananas v The Party Animals Getty Images loading...

Fans who show up at the Dunkin' Donuts in Liverpool at 409 7th North Street between 9am and 11am will see players from both the Savannah Bananas and their opponents the Party Animals behind the counter serving orders. There will be a Dunkin' Prize Wheel that fans can spin, along with photo ops with the Bananas mascot, and Dunkin's mascot Cuppy.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

SYRACUSE GAME IS SOLD OUT

The Savannah Bananas have been a huge draw wherever they go, and Central New York is no exception -- their Thursday night game at NBT Bank Stadium against the Party Animals is sold out. However, as of this writing, Stubhub has general admission resale tickets available for $135 each.

Savannah Bananas via Facebook Savannah Bananas via Facebook loading...

WHO ARE THE SAVANNAH BANANAS?

The Savannah Bananas are a traveling sports entertainment exhibition show, akin to the Harlem Globetrotters of basketball. Their brand of "Banana Ball" has made stops all over the country, and fans turn out in droves. Some of the hijinks include batters being called out if a fan catches a foul ball, a strike penalty for stepping out of the batter's box, a no-bunting policy, and a dancing grounds crew to keep fans entertained between innings.

Savannah Bananas v Staten Island Ferryhawks Getty Images loading...

The Savannah Bananas vs. the Party Animals at NBT Bank Stadium is scheduled for 7pm, with gates opening at 5:30pm.

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.



LOOK: 30 Best Major League Baseball Home Run Celebrations Using Props We examined every Major League Baseball team and found our 30 favorite home run celebrations where players brought props to the party.