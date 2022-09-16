You Could Win “Free Beer for a Year” at this Utica Beer Fest

What would you do if you could get free beer for an entire year? Quit your job? Get a divorce? Enter rehab? All great options! But first you gotta get to Baggs Square Brewing Company this Saturday for "Baggstoberfest"!

With a full lineup of activities, including live music and games, Baggs Square Brewing Company will be bringing a little slice of Munich Germany to Central New York on September 17th. There will be live music, obstacle courses, costume contests, food, and of course, beer. Lots and lots of beer.

The IPA hop heads can sit this one out, because any Oktoberfest worth its weight in suds is all about the Märzen. And a new "Master of Märzens" will be crowned at Baggstoberfest.

WHAT IS A 'MÄRZEN'?

A märzen is a style of beer with roots in Bavaria. It's a clean drinking, malt-forward, medium bodied lager with moderate bitterness, and sometimes has a hint of sweetness. Most seasonal beers from breweries that are marketed as an "Oktoberfest" are actually märzens.

BUT WHAT ABOUT THE FREE BEER FOR A YEAR?!

According to Baggs Square's Facebook page:

"Did someone say FREE beer for a year?! Take your chance in tackling the 120ft long Toxic Drop for your chance to win, dare we say it again, FREE BEER FOR A YEAR! The fastest time takes the prize!"

Baggstoberfest is being held TOMORROW, Saturday, September 17th, beginning at 12pm. It is a ticketed event, and tickets can be purchased at this link.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

These Ten Beers are the Highest Rated in New York State Residents of the Empire State have been cracking open these cold ones more than any others. Which beers are the highest-rated in all of New York state?

12 New York-Distilled Vodkas Consider ditching the Russian brands for these vodkas distilled right here in New York.