Utica Brewery Bringing Back Festival Celebrating Uncommon Beer Style

Utica Brewery Bringing Back Festival Celebrating Uncommon Beer Style

Canva

For most Americans, the idea of drinking a warm beer isn't too appetizing. But in Europe, it's actually quite common-- it's called "cask ale," and that's how it's meant to be drunk.

Woodland Farm Brewery via Facebook
loading...

Utica's Woodland Farm Brewery is looking to bring a little bit of that European flair to Central New York when it celebrates its 8th annual Cask Ale Fest on Saturday, October 14th. Several breweries from across New York State will be showcasing their specialty cask ales, most of which are brewed specifically for the event.

SO WHAT EXACTLY IS A 'CASK ALE'?

According to Woodland's owner Keith Redhead:

"A cask ale is the traditional way of serving beer. Prior to refrigeration, prior to kegging, beer finished fermenting in a cask, and was poured directly from that cask. It's naturally carbonated without having to hook it to CO2, so it creates a smoother mouth feel."

Canva
loading...

Cask ales are served at "cellar temperature," around 50 degrees or higher. For amateur beer drinkers, this might be a deal breaker. But the warmer temperatures allow more pronounced flavors to emerge from the beer. And the lack of carbonation means you don't fill up quite as easily.

Cask Ale Fest is Woodland's flagship event, held every October. Usually it's held outdoors under a tent, but the event page says this year will operate a little differently:

Google Maps
loading...

Come when you'd like but remember, the early bird gets the worm and casks will kick! The Jake Lozo Band will be bringing the blues and funk from 1-4! Come when you'd like but remember, the early bird gets the worm and casks will kick!

Tickets through Eventbrite are $50 general admission ($55 at the door) and include unlimited tasting.

The 5 Biggest Breweries in the State of New York

The beer scene in New York is thriving!

17 of the Craziest New York Beer Names

The names of these New York beers are absolutely insane.

'Bring Fido!' 15 New York Craft Breweries That Welcome Dogs

New York State's craft brewery industry is growing in leaps and bounds. They are fun places with great beer, food and entertainment. It is always nice when you can bring your best friend along for the experience. Here is a list 15 of top craft breweries in Upstate New York that welcome dogs.
Filed Under: 2023 nys craft beer competition, cask ale festival 2023, Craft Beer Festival, new york state brewers association, woodland cask ale festival, woodland farm brewery
Categories: Alcohol, Events, New York News, News, This And That, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR