For most Americans, the idea of drinking a warm beer isn't too appetizing. But in Europe, it's actually quite common-- it's called "cask ale," and that's how it's meant to be drunk.

Utica's Woodland Farm Brewery is looking to bring a little bit of that European flair to Central New York when it celebrates its 8th annual Cask Ale Fest on Saturday, October 14th. Several breweries from across New York State will be showcasing their specialty cask ales, most of which are brewed specifically for the event.

SO WHAT EXACTLY IS A 'CASK ALE'?

According to Woodland's owner Keith Redhead:

"A cask ale is the traditional way of serving beer. Prior to refrigeration, prior to kegging, beer finished fermenting in a cask, and was poured directly from that cask. It's naturally carbonated without having to hook it to CO2, so it creates a smoother mouth feel."

Cask ales are served at "cellar temperature," around 50 degrees or higher. For amateur beer drinkers, this might be a deal breaker. But the warmer temperatures allow more pronounced flavors to emerge from the beer. And the lack of carbonation means you don't fill up quite as easily.

Cask Ale Fest is Woodland's flagship event, held every October. Usually it's held outdoors under a tent, but the event page says this year will operate a little differently:

Come when you'd like but remember, the early bird gets the worm and casks will kick! The Jake Lozo Band will be bringing the blues and funk from 1-4! Come when you'd like but remember, the early bird gets the worm and casks will kick!

Tickets through Eventbrite are $50 general admission ($55 at the door) and include unlimited tasting.

