Sangertown Square Offering Wifi To Shoppers

If you're shopping at Sangertown , you now won't chew up data on your phone. The mall has announced it is now offering shoppers wifi at no charge.

Thanks to a partnership with Time Warner and Spectrum Cable, the mall is now considered a hotspot location.

WKTV reports that visitors can now sign into _Free_WiFi_Sangertown_Mall and they will have a four-hour limit per day. If extended WiFi time is needed, visitors will have to sign into their own Spectrum Cable or Time Warner accounts.

Shop on!