Here's more proof as to why consumers are switching from cable TV to other forms of entertainment at home. Internet provider fraud.

If you receive your internet service from Charter/Spectrum Cable, you might want to check your latest bill. The cable TV company has begun issuing one-time credits to customers, resulting from their fraud settlement with the New York State Attorney General.

Charter/Spectrum has agreed to pay certain customers $174.2 million in order to settle the allegations against them that they misled and defrauded Internet customers.

The Charter/Spectrum website shows one customer received a credit of $129.75. It's unknown if refunds have been awarded to customers in portions of Central New York.

So, keep an eye on your bill over the next few months to see if you get you are part of the settlement. If you don't get a refund, you can always call Spectrum to ask if you are entitled to one. Here's the number: 1-833-780-1880.