Jimmy Page has written a letter to the Kensington and Chelsea Council Planning Committee to complain about another neighbor's renovation plans. Last time, Robbie Williams wanted to build an indoor swimming pool . Now, Page is upset that former Prudential chairman Sir Harvey McGrath hopes to move a wall in order to install four air-conditioning units in his home.

Page believes construction noise could affect his ability to work in a studio he built on the premises of Tower House, the historic 1875 mansion where Page has lived since 1972. "I urge the council to refuse the application as having the potential for harmful impact on living conditions in the Tower House," Page wrote, according to the Daily Mail . "I use the area to listen to and scrutinize recordings, requiring my full concentration with no distracting noise and/or vibration from other sources, for meetings away from the main house and for recorded interviews where naturally there cannot be any constant background noise."

The Led Zeppelin guitarist lost a five-year battle with Williams back in December. He unsuccessfully argued that construction could impact the foundation of Tower House, a Grade I-listed building. The committee approved Williams' plan, but with the condition that vibrations and ground movement be limited and monitored. The chairman of the committee also suggested that the two stars meet in person to resolve their dispute.

The Daily Mail also notes that Page has objected to previous renovations on the McGrath property, including the installation of an elevator.





