Run The 2020 Utica Ugly Sweater 5K

Looking for some fun in Utica? Take part in the 4th Annual Utica Ugly Sweater 5K.

The race will be held on Sunday December 6th. There are various times to run the race this year to keep everyone safe from COVID. The road course will start and finish at Pizza Boy's in New York Mills.

All race participants will receive a custom "Ugly Sweater" winter beanie, mittens and a jingle bell bracelet that will add to the "spirit and sound" of the this years event. All finishers also receive an Ugly Sweater 5K medal that doubles as an ornament and a food offering at Pizza Boys as well as discounted beer offerings courtesy of Southern Tier Brewery Co."

Keep in mind that the race event will be capped at 300 participants. You can register now online here.

Awards And Ugly Sweater Contest

There will be awards for overall winners for both male and female, as well as age group awards. Prizes will be awarded for "best in dress" so make sure to wear your favorite Ugly Sweater or Holiday costume. There will also be awards for most creative and most unique Ugly Sweaters and costumes.

Post Race Party

After the race there will be a modified Ugly Sweater party at Pizza Boy's Restaurant including a free food offering for race participants.

All participants are required to wear mask when moving about inside Pizza Boy's. There will be limitations on crowd size inside the restaurant. "

You can also take part in the run virtually.