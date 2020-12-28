Buffalo, man.

The energy is real.

This team is real.

The Buffalo Bills are already in the playoffs and have clinched the AFC East for the first time in 25 years, but now, the Bills are looking to get the second seed in the playoffs. They need to pass the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tonight, one huge Buffalo Bills fan is going to be doing something remarkable. Originally from Rochester and naturally a Bills fan, Colin Dee has moved all over the country, and currently home for him is about 15 minutes away from Gillette Stadium, home of the Patriots.

It all started how every good idea starts of course--while having some beers with his friends. As a big runner already, he mapped out a loop around Gillette Stadium about 1.5 miles long, so he expects he will have to go around about 17 times in order to hit the 26.2 miles, the length of a marathon.

Colin is going to start when he gets out of work today at about 5:30 and expects that he should be done sometime around half time. It was important to him to help out an organization in need during his efforts and decided that he would piggyback off of the success of Bills Mafia donating to Oshei Children's Hospital back in November.

Dee's request was that for every mile, people looking to help out donate 17 cents per mile and you can do so here.

Take a listen to what he's going to have for a victory celebration..