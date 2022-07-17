It sounds like a scene from a movie - minus the happy ending.

An Oneida County man is now facing multiple charges after allegedly beating up a runner and taking electronics from him.

The runner was travelling on a trail in the Madison County town of Lennox, New York at approximately 6:30pm on Friday, July 15, 2022.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the runner was approached by two dogs - reported to be pit bulls - who appeared to be off of their leashes. Police say that the runner said the dogs were "acting aggressively toward him."

The runner, a 62-year-old man, hid behind a tree to avoid being bitten by the dogs. He was then approached by the dogs' owner who, police say, "became upset, and grabbed the victim." Police say the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Shalako T. Simon II of Rome, New York, "then began punching the runner in the face several times before taking his iPod and headphones."

When the suspect left the runner reported the incident to the State Police Headquarters. He was brought to Oneida Health Care in a private vehicle "to be treated for injuries he sustained during the [alleged] assault." The victim's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Simon was taken into custody and brought to the Madison County Jail.

Simon now faces the following charges:

Robbery in the Second Degree (Class C felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Class E felony)

No other physical injuries were reported during the incident. The disposition of the dogs was not reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

