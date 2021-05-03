Looking to get into better shape? The Utica Roadrunners invite Central New Yorker's to the 2021 "Wednesday Night Development Runs" to get back into running.

The news was announced on Facebook. The weekly development runs will take place in three waves at 6PM, 6:15PM, and 6:30PM on Wednesday nights. If you're looking to get out and run with friends and family this year, this may be your best bet for a weekly exercise.

📝Registration numbers will be 2021 numbers that will be assigned on week one.

COVID-19 restrictions are in place, which means social distancing before running and mask wearing before running, but no mask when running. More details will be released in the next few weeks via Facebook and their website. The Wednesday night runs will begin May 19.

Get our free mobile app

Run In The Summer Sizzle Father's Day Weekend On June 20

The Summer Sizzle enters its 33rd year in 2021. For the event this year, all city, state, and federal guidelines will be followed for COVID-19 to hold a safe race.

We will also be offering a Virtual and VirtuReal option for runners who would prefer to do the 5 mile distance on their own. In the event we are not able to hold our event, we will transfer all entrants into a Virtual category. There will be nor refunds or deferrals into 2022"

There are multiple divisions for families to compete in for special awards and prizes. Those Divisions include: Father/Son, Father/Daughter, Mother/Son, Mother/Daughter, and a Division for all Couples.

There is a $5.00 price reduction for all members of the Utica Roadrunners. You can learn more about the race online.