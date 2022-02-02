This New York Airbnb With A Heated Indoor Pool Makes The Perfect Weekend Getaway

Talk about an awesome rental property. If you're trying to find a spot to plan a fun weekend getaway with your friends, or your family, this Airbnb in the lower Adirondacks is one that you'll make fun memories at.

Located in Gloversville, New York, this Airbnb is 2000 square feet and the indoor pool is the main attraction of this space, with a very fancy system in place so it can be maintained using non-chlorinated water.

We use 4 quality pool chemicals. We have a high tech UV system that when the waters passes through the filter and before entering back into the pool it assists in killing viruses and bacteria and keeping the pool clean. The pool temp is kept between 90-94 degrees.

Owner Chantele says her Airbnb is a great place to relax, enjoy and create memories.

According to the listing, the house is fully equipped with a full bath, 1 bedroom/loft which sleeps 4 guests. 2 additional guests may sleep on the sofa sectional. There is a king sized day bed and a futon that turned into a full sized bed.

We are located in the lower Adirondacks just outside the city on about 7 acres of land surrounded by dense tree lines butted up against state land. Neighbors can’t see us and we can’t see them. Unless you are hear during the Fall and Winter months then you can see the only 2 neighbors we have you you look close enough. It’s really quiet and peaceful here.

There's plenty of amenities included with your stay, including access to a full kitchen and appliances, streaming services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu (no cable,) and so much more.

This Airbnb rental has 4.97 stars, and the reviews for cleanliness, accuracy, communication, location, check-in and value are all 5 stars.

Looking to learn more? See inside the property below.

