The holiday season is now in full swing. The month of December is always full of things to do and see, including community holiday parades. This year, the Village of Endicott will hold its parade this Saturday, December 4th as will Harpursville. The Village of Windsor will hold its holiday parade on Friday, December 10th, and West Windsor will be on Saturday, December 11th.

And of course, there are many events going on in ad throughout the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania in December as well. It's a great time of the year. But what about other areas of New York State, not only in December but for those dreaded months of January through March when we are all looking for something to do and avoid cabin fever?

Well, Governor Kathy Hochul has come up with quite a list of exciting things to see and do throughout our state that you might be interested in checking out. For example, if you are a skier, you know New York State is famous for great places to ski, including a few close to home.

But if you aren't into skiing, there is a lot of celebrating winter and historical events happening throughout the state. For example, the 75th-anniversary celebration of 'It's A Wonderful Life' will be happening in Seneca Falls from December 8th through the 12th, featuring cast members including the Bailey children.

Governor Hochul also points out there are several breweries and pubs opening throughout the state this winter along with new lodges perfect for spending time during the cold weather months.

And if you've never been to Lake Placid (or even if you have) it's an amazing place to visit over the winter. Or how about a trip to see Niagara Falls showing off its winter splendor? For more details on things to do in New York State over the winter, visit the I Love NY website.

