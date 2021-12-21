Rome Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the NBT Bank on Black River Boulevard.

Police say a man entered the bank just after 9:00 Tuesday morning and showed a note to the bank teller.

The suspect is White, about 5-foot3 inches tall with a medium build.

The suspect left without obtaining any money and fled the scene in a northwesterly direction.

Police says no weapon was displayed.

You can see a surveillance photo of the suspect on our website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rome Police at (315) 339-7712 or leave a tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.

