NBT Bank Makes the Forbes List of the World’s Best Banks

NBT Bank of Norwich, with branches in the Mohawk Valley and Utica-Rome, has been named one of the world's best banks, according to Forbes Magazine. The list, released on June 8th, includes only 75 banks in the United States out of tens of thousands of financial institutions globally that are able to be considered for the recognition.

“While recognition by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks was an honor last year, the second-consecutive year on this list is a powerful affirmation that NBT truly has the best team in community banking,” said NBT Bank President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “We’re honored that Forbes and our customers recognize the value and pride that we put into all we do.”

Forbes surveyed more than 40,000 customers around the globe for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. The rating is based on customer satisfaction. NBT, along with the other eligible banks, were rated on overall recommendation and satisfaction, "as well as five sub-dimensions: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice," according to a release from Forbes.

NBT Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth management services from locations in seven states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. The bank and its parent company, NBT Bancorp Inc., are headquartered in Norwich, NY. NBT Bancorp is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NBTB. More information about

NBT has area branches in Hamilton, Oneida, Canastota, Herkimer, Cooperstown, St. Johnsville, Richfield Springs, Rome, New Hartford, Utica, Clinton, Whitesboro, New Berlin and Middleville.

NBT is available online at www.nbtbank.com.