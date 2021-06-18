A New Hartford man is accused of stealing over $10,000 from an area bank branch in a fraudulent check cashing scheme.

New Hartford Police have charged 36-year-old Justin Vanderhoof with Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class-D Felony. Police say over the course of one month, several checks were deposited into an NBT Bank account. Then, shortly after, the funds were withdrawn from the bank using 'various methods.'

Bank officials say the initially deposited checks had no funds available to cover those subsequent withdrawals. In fact, police say, they were only deposited to as part of the ongoing scheme.

Vanderhoof was arraigned on the Grand Larceny charged and sent to the Oneida County Jail.

