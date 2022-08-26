Woman Charged with Arson in Motel 6 Fire in Oriskany
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with last weekend's fire at the Motel 6 in Oriskany.
Deputies say they've charged 36-year-old Crystal Newbold of Missouri on charges of second degree Arson - a class B felony - and criminal mischief, a D-level felony. She was taken into custody on Friday after authorities identified her and were able to obtain and arrest warrant the day prior, deputies said.
She was located in the village of Waterloo by Waterloo PD and the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, deputies said.
Earlier this week, authorities released photos (above and below) and a description of the woman they believed to have been involved in the August 20th fire at the Motel 6 on Airport Road in Oriskany.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
