Utica Man Tracks Down Teen After Home Nearly Set on Fire: Utica Police Say
A Utica teenager is back home with parents after police say he tried to set a home on fire in East Utica.
According to Utica Police, a resident who lived in the home on the 300 block of Kossuth Avenue witnessed a unknown teenager exiting the side his house. A few moments later, he could see and smell smoke coming from a hallway where the teen had just exited. Cops say the man, who lives there with several members of his family, made sure all were out of harms and out of the home before he chased down the teen and detained him until police arrived.
After investigating the scene, Utica police and fire officials determined the 16-year-old had set fire to a pile of clothes in the home's hallway, then simply walked out of the house and down the street.
It's unclear how the he gained access to the home, but the teenager, whose name is not being released due to his age, faces a misdemeanor charge of Arson in the fifth degree, along with a more serious count of second degree burglary, a class-C felony.
Utica Police say due to his age, the teen was given tickets returnable to Oneida County Family Court and turned over to the custody of his parents.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons mentioned above suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]
