It appears The City of Utica is not the only one battling an increase in violence. Rome Police are reporting several instances of "Shots Fired" calls in their city.

According to officials with the Rome Police Department, investigators are looking into three cases of gun violence from over the weekend. They are looking for the public's help in identifying potential suspects.

Lieutenant Sharon Rood says the first incident happened Friday night just after 11 p.m. Rood says the Patrol Division responded to a 'shots fired' call on the 700 block of Croton Street. Upon arrival a light colored sedan was seen fleeing the area. No damage or injuries were reported, according to Rood.

Lt. Rood says the second incident occurred the same night, Friday, just before midnight on the 1000 block of West Dominick Street. Rood says no damage or injury was reported in that instance either.

The final incident happened on Saturday at approximately 1:42 a.m. During the course of that shooting, police say no injuries were reported and no damage occurred. Rood says the third and final shots hailed from the area of 300 Park Drive Manor II. In all cases the police have very little information.

The public is asked to submit any information or tips to Detective Commander Kevin James of the Rome Police Department at (315) 337-7715. Anonymous tips may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. A cash reward may be issued for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, or suspects. To contact MV Crime Stoppers you can call them at 1-866-730-8477. Get more information at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.