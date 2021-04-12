Rome Hannaford Recalls Chicken Tenders
Seven NY Hannaford Supermarket locations are recalling their cooked-in-store chicken tenders.
If you have food allergies, then listen up. Chicken tenders, sold only at the Rome NY Hannaford location, have been recalled for undeclared soy ingredients.
The chicken tenders were sold in the deli section between 4/3/21 and 4/9/21. The supermarket packaged the product cold in 6.7 oz containers with UPC# 4126876461.
Incorrect nutritional labeling at the store is the reason for the recall as there is an undeclared “Soy” allergen. The chicken tenders are safe to eat for those who do not have soy allergies. Return to Rome supermarket for a full refund.
Impacted New York Locations:
- Wappingers Falls
- Troy
- Middletown
- Glens Falls
- South Glens Falls
- Ballston Spa
- Rome
The recall also involves seven stores in Maine, three spots in New Hampshire, and four Vermont locations.
According to the Mayo Clinic, a soy allergy is uncomfortable but rarely serious. Symptoms can develop within a few minutes to hours after eating a food containing the allergen.
Soy allergy symptoms can include:
- Tingling in the mouth
- Hives; itching; or itchy, scaly skin (eczema)
- Swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, or other body parts
- Wheezing, a runny nose or breathing difficulty
- Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting
- Skin redness (flushing)
Seek emergency treatment if you develop signs or symptoms of anaphylaxis, such as:
- Difficulty breathing, caused by throat swelling
- Shock, with a severe drop in blood pressure
- Rapid pulse
- Dizziness, lightheadedness or loss of consciousness
Also recalled over the weekend was 211,406 pounds of raw ground Plainville turkey due to concerns of Salmonella. If you purchased the product, do not eat it. Throw it away or returned it to the place of purchase. See more on the turkey recall here.
