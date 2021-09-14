If You Bought Chicken Over Last Decade You May Get Money From $181 Million Lawsuit

If you bought any chicken products over the last decade, you may be eligible to receive money from a $181 million class-action lawsuit settlement.

The Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation claims several chicken processors, including Fieldale Farms Corporation, George’s, Mar-Jac Poultry, Peco Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Tyson Foods, conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken, from January 1, 2009, through December 31, 2020, a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws.

Who is Eligible

Anyone who purchased fresh or frozen raw chicken in several states, including California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin, is eligible to receive a payment. The settlement does not include chicken that is halal, kosher, free-range, or organic.

How Much is Paid Out

How much everyone will receive has not been decided yet. The settlement still needs final approval at a hearing scheduled for December 20, 2021.

How to Submit Claim

You must submit a claim to be eligible to receive any payment. To file yours and check your eligibility, which must be done by December 31, 2022, go to Overchargedforchicken.com or you can call 1-877-888-5428.

I don't know about you, but we eat a lot of chicken. I usually buy 3 to 4 packages each month, which would equal out to be about 48 packages a year. Over more than 11 years...yep a lot of chicken. I've already filled out my claim.

