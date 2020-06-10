Rome Food Giveaway Friday 6-12

Boxes of food, including meat, dairy items, and produce will be distributed in Rome this Friday. No pre-registration is necessary.

Food Bank of Central New York in collaboration with St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church and The Project Fibonacci Foundation, Inc. will distribute boxes of food Friday, June 12, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at 210 East Dominick Street, to individuals and families who are eligible according to the guidelines below.

Food Bank of Central New York

COVID-19 and New York State on PAUSE have negatively impacted individuals and families in our community. Thousands of people are struggling to make ends meet and have slashed their food budget. This distribution of produce, meat, and dairy products will help provide families with the necessary components to prepare nutritionally balanced meals in their homes.

The Food Bank provides food through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). CFAP is a federally funded program that aims to keep workers in the food industry employed and provide people in need with access to food. Through partnerships with Russo Produce, Broccoli Associates, Renzi Foodservice, Smith Packing Company, and G&C Foods, the Food Bank and their partners will receive thousands of boxes of fresh produce, dairy, and meats that will be distributed into communities to help with the increased need.

Food Bank of Central New York is a not-for-profit organization working to eliminate hunger through nutritious food distribution, education, and advocacy in cooperation with the community. They are the primary food supplier for 280 emergency food assistance programs in eleven counties of New York State, distributing 15,623,010 pounds of food last year. Food Bank of Central New York is a member of Feeding America. Visit foodbankcny.org for more information on the agency and its programs.

