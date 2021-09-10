A lot of police officers get a bad rep, the boys in blue in Rome sure are showing why not all police deserve a bad reputation.

Police officers have so many things they do in a day, it isn't all about writing tickets and handcuffing suspects. While yes, police departments all over the United States and Central New York work very hard to keep people of the community safe, they also interact with the public.

Interacting with the younger portion of the public is exactly what Officer Hall and Petrelli did when they saw an iced tea stand. Sure, could the officers have been parched needing a drink? Sure! But they decided to get to know the little boys named Austin and Brett. The boys were trying to raise a little extra money. They learned they love playing football, and the positions they play on the gridiron. One wants to be a linebacker, the other a cornerback. That was when the two officers for the Rome Police Department really showed their true character.

Nearby to the table just so happened to be a football, and the two decided to toss the ball back and forth with the two youngsters about a week ago.

Rome Police Tossing The Football With Two Kids

Not all police officers should be judged on the negative acts of a few. These two policemen certainly prove that and prove why the Rome Police Department is among the absolute best in Central New York. Keep scrolling down to see even more reasons why the Rome Police Department is just incredible.

