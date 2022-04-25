How Bizarre: Rome, New York Man Crashes Car Into Dominos, Charged With DUI

Here's some local news that you knead to know. Read on to get a slice of the action.

A Rome, New York man will be heading to court after what was clearly a case of really craving some pizza. He probably could have just walked in the front door, but he took matters into his own hands. Or better yet, his own wheel.

According to the Rome Police Department, a 34-year-old man has been charged following an accident. His vehicle crashed into the Dominos in Freedom Plaza on Friday evening.

They say the man was behind the wheel was allegedly under the influence of drugs when his vehicle crashed into the back of the Dominos building off Erie Boulevard West around 6:30PM on Friday. Both the vehicle and the building sustained damage.

From my personal opinion, I can totally understand why he would pick Dominos. I would say of all of the pizza chains that exist, Dominos is probably my favorite: their blue cheese is the best, their crust is incredible and their service is top notch. But crashing into the building probably wasn't the smartest idea. I mean, sure, it likely was the fastest, most efficient way for him to grab his pizza. But again, walk through the doors, man. It definitely causes less of a scene and definitely one less charge on your record.

There's no word about what kind of drugs he was allegedly under the influence of. However, now that marijuana is legal in New York State, maybe it was just a case of the munchies? If you find yourself in a situation where you are craving pizza like this: call a friend, call an Uber or a Lyft to pick it up yourself. Better yet, use a delivery service, like Grubhub or DoorDash to have someone bring the pizza to you.

He was charged with one count of driving while ability impaired by drugs, police stated. He is scheduled to appear in Rome City Court.

Get The Best Garlic Pizza at These Nine Utica/Rome Restaurants According to several reviews, these nine restaurants toss up the best garlic pizza in the area. Do you agree?

25 Underrated Places To Order Upside Down Utica Pizza At When you go to order this pizza, where do you generally order from? To expand your horizons from the two amazing spots listed above, we dove deep into social media. On all sorts of local food group pages, we asked the simple question: Other than O'Scugnizzos or Joes, what are some top underrated places to get Upside down pizza at?

Here's a list of 25 underrated upside down pizza places to check out: