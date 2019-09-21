Tom Petty’s Former Lake House Sells for $4 Million

The Casa Della Madonna, a Ventura County, Calif., lakeside home that had been owned by Tom Petty in the 10 years prior to his 2017 death, has been sold. It went for $4 million, nearly two years after it had first been listed for $5.9 million.

The news comes via the Los Angeles Times, who add that the asking price had been most recently been dropped to $4.7 million. Petty was one of several famous people who have owned the home, including Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole. Dana Sparks of Compass represented the seller.

Casa Della Madonna was built in 1931 and renovated in 2004, three years before Petty purchased it for $4.41 million. It's noted for having a view of Lake Sherwood from all three of its bedrooms and bathrooms, two-foot thick stone outer walls, vaulted ceilings with wood beams. The master suite of the 5,300-square-foot house has, as part of the renovation, a stone tub and a balcony with a fire place. Outside is 125 feet of water frontage, as well as a boat ramp and a dock. You can see pictures of it below.

Last week, we learned that the Gainesville, Fla., house where Petty spent much of his childhood was purchased by his first wife, Jane Benyo Petty, for $175,000. An offer had been placed on the house by someone who had planned to turn it into a museum, but he stepped aside after learning that Benyo Petty, who was married to the late rocker from 1974 until 1996 was interested. She has said that she has no desire to turn it into a museum.