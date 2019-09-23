McCauley Mountain Scenic Chairlift Now Open Weekly

As we enter fall of 2019, we can enjoy the beautiful colors up in Old Forge. The McCauley Mountain scenic chairlift is now open for the 2019 fall season.

The news of the Scenic Chairlift was posted on Facebook with their new hours being posted as "now open weekly Wed-Sun as the Fall colors are popping."

On their website, here's what they have listed for hours and cost:

Early Fall:: Early September - Mid September open Friday - Sunday. Late Fall: Mid Sept -Columbus Day open Wednesday - Sunday. ( Open Columbus Day Monday)

Hours of operation: 9:30AM - 4:30PM Adults: $6

Juniors 6-16 : $5

Seniors/Active Military: $5

Kids under 6: FREE"

They recommend to call ahead for a full schedule at 315-369-3225 or 315-369-6983.