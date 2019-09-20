Is Johnny Rockets Coming To Rome?

If you follow Johnny Rockets on Facebook, you may have seen the news. They are coming to Rome. But, does this mean Rome New York?

On Friday September 20th Johnny Rockets posted this on Facebook:

We’re head over heels for Rome. JR is delighted for Rome to be a part of the family!"

We are just like JR. We are very delighted......but wait a minute.

There is more than just Rome New York. You'll find Rome in Italy, Georgia, and else wheres. Are we getting a Johnny Rockets? We have reached out to confirm, however, it seems like this is referring to Italy.

The first sales outlet of the US chain Johnny Rockets will open on 19 September at the Euroma2 shopping center. Highlights include freshly prepared hamburgers with fresh ingredients and preservative-free meat. Artisan bread is a product prepared with an "American" recipe, which makes it characteristic."

That is from a European news website. So, outlook for Johnny Rockets in Rome looks not so good.

Johnny Rockets is located in Syracuse though, so it's not super far away.