A new rock-focused festival will make its debut this fall.

Exit 111 will take place on Oct. 11-13 at the Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tenn., with a lineup that includes Guns N' Roses , Def Leppard and Lynyrd Skynyrd as headliners.

Hosted by Eddie Trunk, the bill contains more than 40 acts, including ZZ Top , Cheap Trick and Ghost playing on Oct. 12, and Slayer , Megadeth and Black Label Society slated for Oct. 11.

You can see the complete lineup in the poster below.

C3 Presents / AC Entertainment

In addition to music, Exit 111 will feature Paranormal Cirque, which a press release describes as "an R-rated, crazy yet fun, fusion between circus, theater and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream ... and when we had nightmares and fantasies."

There will also be motocross demonstrations and a large sports bar showing all the games happening that weekend.

Weekend and single-day tickets go on sale Thursday at noon ET, with a pre-sale beginning today. Check the festival's website for complete details on VIP, military discounts, parking and camping plans.

One of the stages is named Rise Above after a charity started by Seether frontman Shaun Morgan. One dollar from every ticket sold will go to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) , a leading nonprofit suicide-prevention organization. Morgan founded Rise Above in 2012, five years after his brother took his own life. He's held an annual festival for five years in Bangor, Maine.