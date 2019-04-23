Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Lynyrd Skynyrd Headline Exit 111 Festival
A new rock-focused festival will make its debut this fall.
Exit 111 will take place on Oct. 11-13 at the Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tenn., with a lineup that includes Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard and Lynyrd Skynyrd as headliners.
Hosted by Eddie Trunk, the bill contains more than 40 acts, including ZZ Top, Cheap Trick and Ghost playing on Oct. 12, and Slayer, Megadeth and Black Label Society slated for Oct. 11.
You can see the complete lineup in the poster below.
In addition to music, Exit 111 will feature Paranormal Cirque, which a press release describes as "an R-rated, crazy yet fun, fusion between circus, theater and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream ... and when we had nightmares and fantasies."
There will also be motocross demonstrations and a large sports bar showing all the games happening that weekend.
Weekend and single-day tickets go on sale Thursday at noon ET, with a pre-sale beginning today. Check the festival's website for complete details on VIP, military discounts, parking and camping plans.
One of the stages is named Rise Above after a charity started by Seether frontman Shaun Morgan. One dollar from every ticket sold will go to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE), a leading nonprofit suicide-prevention organization. Morgan founded Rise Above in 2012, five years after his brother took his own life. He's held an annual festival for five years in Bangor, Maine.