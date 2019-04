Utica City FC's inaugural season in the MASL came to an end on Monday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

UCFC was eliminated from the playoffs by the 3-time defending champion Baltimore Blast.

Baltimore beat Utica City, 7-3 in Game Two of the Eastern Division Finals and defeated Utica 2-1 in the 15 minute mini-game.

UCFC finished the season with 10 consecutive sellouts.