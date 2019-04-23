Deadline Nears for New York’s Spring Seedling Sale

Each year the Department of Environmental Conservation holds a Spring Seedling Sale at the State Tree Nursery in Saratoga Springs. Several varieties of trees and shrubs are offered for public and private use at greatly reduced prices. But time is running out on the 2019 season.

The DEC established the nursery nearly 100 years ago when they realized how much deforestation was occurring throughout the state. Now landowners can purchase the items at greatly reduced prices to help battle erosion, provide a noise barrier, or supply habitat for wildlife.

Tree choices include; hardwood, conifers, and smaller trees and shrubs. They also offer packets of mixed species if your building habitat for wildlife. Most are taken from seedlings grown in New York, making them adept at handling our harsh winters. The DEC's website has a complete list of all varieties available and current in stock seedlings.

The best bet is to call in your order at 518-587-1120, operators will know what stock is remaining. Phones are answered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Orders made before May 7 can be shipped to your address, afterward, orders will have to be picked up at the nursery.

More info at the DEC's website or in the video below.

SOURCE: Department of Environmental Conservation