There are supposedly four types of conflicts in all stories: Man versus society, man versus nature, man against another man, or a man against himself.

Gemini Man is like that last one, only totally literal. Will Smith stars in two different roles; one as his 50-year-old self, and one as himself at half his current age, thanks to some impressive de-aging CGI technology. The film, directed by Ang Lee , will also supposedly be in the 120 frames per second format, which almost no one but Lee has made a movie in to date.

Here’s Will Smith ’s official statement on the trailer:

The emotional and physical challenges of making this film have been the most demanding of my career. Ang is pushing the limits to give people an experience in the movie theater that you can’t get anywhere else. This is not only an action film, but an exploration of what one’s younger self can ultimately teach one’s older self. I’m 50-years-old now, and the irony of becoming 23-year-old Junior in this film is that 23-year-old me wouldn’t have been ready for this experience or to take on this role. Our hope is that this story provides something for everyone — never before seen cinematic wizardry, nuanced, relatable characters and next-level action.

This looks really interesting, and also Will Smith throws a motorcycle at himself, which I’m a big fan of. I’m not sure how those young CGI faces will look in 120fps though; I’m a little worried about that. Gemini Man opens in theaters on October 11.