A man is under arrest, facing multiple charges, following a traffic stop this week.

New York State Police say they observed the driver of a 2008 Mazda MZ5 failing to use a signal while driving on Roycroft Drive in Rochester on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at approximately 8:10pm.

Troopers stopped the vehicle and subsequently identified the driver as Eddie Mitchell of Rochester. Mitchell was taken into custody without incident.

In a written release the NYSP says that, while speaking with Mitchell, "a loaded semi-automatic pistol was located in plain view on the floor of the vehicle. Mitchell was also found to have numerous vials of cocaine in his pockets. Mitchell was later found to have an active Arrest Warrant for Assault 3rd Degree from the Rochester Police Department."

Photo Credit: New York State Police (March 2022)

State Police charged Mitchell with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree.

No other people were reported to be in the vehicle and no injuries were disclosed as a result of the arrest.

Mitchell was arraigned at the Monroe County Jail on March 4, 2022.

The arrest was part of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative, where state funding is provided to reduced shootings and homicides in New York.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

