Rochester Driver Accused of Driving Too Fast, Loaded Up on Alcohol and Bullets
Two Monroe County residents are facing weapons charges following a weekend traffic stop.
The New York State Police says that troopers stopped the driver of a car on State Route 104 in Rochester at approximately 3:10am on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Troopers allege that the driver, identified as 43-year-old Shawn Davis of Rochester, was speeding, travelling 83mph in a 55mph zone.
In a written release the NYSP says that, during their investigation, troopers found the Davis was illegally carrying a loaded .22 caliber revolver with five rounds of ammunition.
Troopers say that Davis was also driving under the influence.
The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Shay Pearson of Rochester, was allegedly carrying a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol with six rounds of ammunition.
Shawn Davis is charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree
- Driving While Intoxicated
- Speeding
Shay Pearson is charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree
Both Davis and Pearson were brought to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment. They will answer the charges in court at a future date.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]