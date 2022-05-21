Police are releasing information about an investigation that began earlier this month and ended with the arrest of four people and the recovery of two guns.

Second North Street in Syracuse, New York via Google (image captured October 2020) via Google Maps (May 2022) Second North Street in Syracuse, New York via Google (image captured October 2020) via Google Maps (May 2022) loading...

Police were called to the 100 block of Second North Street in Syracuse at approximately 7:46pm on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The initial report was from a caller who identified himself as being a victim of a robbery. The 33-year-old said that he was being threatened with individuals armed with handguns who were trying to rob him.

Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) loading...

When they arrive officers with the Syracuse Police Department say they saw the victim running toward them while a suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Nautica Shephard, was running behind him. In a written release the SPD says that the victim then pointed at two other male suspects and said that they had guns.

Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) loading...

Responding SPD Officer Jacob A. Ternosky saw that the two suspects appeared to be concealing weapons. In a written release by the SPD, "The two suspects then rushed into a blue 2013 Nissan Murano with tinted windows that was close by. The suspects entered the vehicle and closed all the doors."

Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) loading...

According to a written release, the SPD says that Officer Joseph Blazey and Officer Ternosky "gave several commands for the suspects to exit the vehicle. The commands were ignored."

Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) loading...

Police say they two male suspects - as well as a third who had been in the car - got out of the vehicle after a few minutes.

Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) loading...

Police identified the two suspects who had run into the car as 21-yar-old Ja’khari Meridy and 21-year-old Trejonn Greene. The additional male suspect was identified as 18-year-old Keelan Mclaurin.

Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) loading...

The suspects were taken into custody and police searched the vehicle.

The SPD says they found the following two guns inside the car:

Glock model 22, .40 caliber with two magazines loaded with live rounds

Glock 26, loaded semi-automatic, 9mm firearm containing 25 live rounds with one round in the chamber

Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) loading...

Police say that Shephard, Greene and Meridy were charged with the following:

Robbery in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Mclaurin, the 18-year-old who was sitting in the car, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) loading...

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) Evidence Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022) loading...

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Syracuse Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Take A Look At Parkville New York, A Ghost Town That Was Once A Beautiful Vacation Spot What was once a peaceful beautiful vacation village in Upstate New York is now a town filled with mostly empty abandoned buildings. Have you heard of Parksville located in Central New York?

Parksville NY Exploration Montage (Ghost Town Adventure), These photos are from the following YouTube videos: *GHOST TOWN* Parksville, NY

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.