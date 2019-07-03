Help Police Find Criminals Who Abandoned Dog In Rome

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office, along with the CNY SPCA is investigating an incident where a pit bull was let out of a car and left to fend for itself in Rome.

Do you recognize this dog? Do you know where she came from or who the owners are? Have you seen in around in Rome or CNY? The Oneida County Sheriffs office and the CNY SPCA need your help in finding the people who did this so they can be charged to the fullest extent of the law.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says they have surveillance video of the criminals on 07/02/2019 at about 12:38 AM in a dark-colored sedan pulling into Stanwix Heights Fire Dept. on Bartlett Rd in the City of Rome, where they let a dog out of the car and then took off towards Route 233.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with any information regarding the owner of the dog or can identify the suspects are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 315-765-2790 or the CNY SPCA Animal Cruelty Dept at 315-454-3469

The abandoned dog is a female mix pit bull breed, is very friendly and has been turned over to the City of Rome Animal Control. She is white with brown spots and is estimated to be between two or three years old.