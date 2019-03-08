A huge list of bands reportedly playing Woodstock’s 50th anniversary festival has been leaked. According to Variety, Robert Plant , Greta Van Fleet , Cage the Elephant and more are confirmed to perform.

Woodstock 50 will take place from Aug. 16-18, paying tribute to the most iconic music festival in history. Legends like Jimi Hendrix , the Who and Jefferson Airplane headlined the 1969 fest, so to keep the spirit of peace and love alive, a lineup of classic, throwback and art rock has been booked.

Variety reports the Raconteurs, Imagine Dragons, Run the Jewels, Gary Clark Jr., Cage the Elephant, the Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, Portugal the Man, Dawes, the Lumineers, Bishop Briggs, Pussy Riot, Courtney Barnett and Dorothy have all been confirmed.

Jay-Z, Dead & Co., the Black Keys and Chance the Rapper are rumored to be the Woodstock 50 headliners, while Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae and Brandi Carlile are reportedly finalizing their deals to play the fest.

“There’s always been lots of rumors around Woodstock. We have excellent partners and an incredible talent lineup of over 80 artists which will be announced within the next couple of weeks. We’re preparing a once in a lifetime event,” Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang recently said.