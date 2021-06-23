For a smooth 2.9 million dollars, you could be the proud owner of the Rising Stars Sports and Entertainment Building in Westmoreland.

The building is listed for sale with Signature Realty Inc. of New Hartford, with the posting on LoopNet:

A nice and affordable building with quick access to 840 just A minute To I-90 / New York Thruway via Cider Street Exit 32 (I-90/Thruway), @ NY 5 (Seneca Turnpike) . Well maintained. A large first floor (58,400+ sf)/with direct access to parking lot 23+ acres. butler building with quick access to 840 just minutes to downtown.

The posting goes on the mention that the first floor is 58,400 square feet of space assembled with direct access to the parking lot.

This space would be a great spot for A WAREHOUSE/STORAGE/Professional user"

The building was built, and opened, back in 2008. There is no mention at this time of the property being for sale on social media, or on the Rising Stars Soccer website.

