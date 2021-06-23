Utica Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is wanted in regards to a murder investigation, and they're using Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Person of the Week to help.

sfernalld, Utica PD.

NAME: Charles C. Phillips

AGE: 26

ADDRESS: Utica, NY

According to Utica Police, 26 year old Charles C. Phillips of Utica is wanted by the Utica Police Department on charges of murder in the second degree. Police say Phillips is also wanted by Department of Corrections and Community Supervision – Arrest Warrant - Parole Absconder (Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree).

Charles Phillips is wanted for murder in connection with the shooting death of seventeen year old Jahzeir Johnson, according to police. Johnson was killed on or about the 14th of December, 2020 on the 1400 block of City St, Utica.

Phillips is also wanted by NYS DOCCS as he is a parole absconder.

If you have any information about Phillips contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

