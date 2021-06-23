Imagine hundreds of online orders arriving at your home that you never ordered in the first place. Now imagine that the hundreds of packages never stop coming. This was the story one New York state woman dealt with recently, as hundreds upon hundreds of Amazon orders inundated her residency. NBC says that some packages arrived on pallets in giant delivery trucks. But why were they going to her address if she didn't order them?

NBC says the Buffalo woman runs her own business from home, and first figured her business partner had ordered all the boxes. She opened some of the boxes and found thousands upon thousands of silicone frames to use for face masks.

When I first started receiving the packages, I called Amazon to try and give them back, but they explained to me that they were officially mine to keep since they had been delivered to my home.

Well, this is sure a nuisance. Repeated calls to Amazon reps didn't seem to help. Amazon said the orders were hers and that was final. The poor woman ever took her story to Facebook which drew a considerable amount of local attention, Finally, after further research, Amazon admitted there was a mistake and stopped the deliveries. However, they weren't coming back to pick up all the boxes.

But now stuck with all these frames, the woman and her kids thought they could include the pieces as part of a do-it- yourself design contest for other kids at children's hospitals. Sounds great, right? All she needed were a few extra supplies to complete the masks, so she reached out to Amazon to see if they'd donate the remaining parts. Amazon said no. As of this writing, the woman sad she is still trying to negotiate with their reps to make this a done deal.

