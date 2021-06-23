A loud boom heard by many residents in Rome in the middle of the night was the sound of a car exploding.

Rome Police say several residents in the area of Elm Street reported hearing a loud boom. Patrol Units were dispatched to 805 Elm Street at around 1:00AM Wednesday morning where they discovered a Nissan sedan engulfed in flames. The vehicle was unoccupied and no one was injured, Lieutenant Sharon Rood of Rome Police said.

Officers are still looking into exactly how and why the vehicle blew up. Police are asking nearby residents who may have video surveillance cameras to check the footage. They say anyone with a camera security system that caught suspicious activity around that time to contact Rome PD at 315-339-7744. Also, tips and footage can be submitted completely anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.

No other surrounding structures, homes or vehicles were impacted, police said.

