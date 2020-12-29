Ring in 2021 with The Snow Sisters at Animal Adventure Park

Your New Year's Eve plans may look a little bit different this year compared to years past, but if you're looking for a family friendly activity to partake in - look no other than at the Animal Adventure Park!

Nestled in the hills of Harpursville, NY, just 15 minutes outside of Binghamton, the Animal Adventure Park is a favorite for many in Central New York. This year, they have your chance to celebrate New Year's Eve with some pretty spectacular animals, and so much more.

The "Frozen In Time Ball Drop" will be taking place on Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You'll not only have the chance to walk around the park, but there will even be a countdown and ball drop featuring the Snow Sisters at noon!

It costs $10 a guest to attend the special event. Doesn't this sound like a great way to celebrate? Bring the kids, your camera and say goodbye to 2020 at Animal Adventure!

Animal Adventure Park has also extended the timeframe of their annual "Jungle Bells" event! Through January 3rd (if you haven't seen the property yet) you'll be able to catch a glimpse of millions of lights upon the property of the park.

You'll be able to meet all of the animals, visit with the reindeer herd and enjoy hot drinks and fresh donuts from the concession teams, and see all the bright and colorful Christmas lights and displays.

Drive Thru Only: Thursday 4 pm - 9 pm $20 / vehicle

Walk Thru Only: Friday - Sunday 4 pm - 9 pm $10/Guest

Last entries at 8:30 pm