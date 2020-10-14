Ride the Longest Mountainside Coaster in the US Year-Round in the Adirondacks

Get ready to enjoy a thrilling ride amid spectacular views. The country's longest mountain coaster is now open in the Adirondacks year-round. The new coaster is just 3 hours from Utica.

The Cliffside Coaster, the latest attraction at the Olympic sites in Lake Placid, runs alongside the 1932 and 1980 bobsled track - giving riders the feeling of being an Olympian, without all the training.

Credit: New York State/Governor's Office

The 6 million dollar, 7,000 foot long coaster is situated on Mt. Van Hoevenberg, and will allow riders to learn about the Olympic history of the bobsled while ascending the mountain. According to NBC 5, the history will be narrated by John Morgan, whose voice you'll recognize from 'Cool Runnings'. The coaster is the longest in the United States.

Once you reach the top, you control the speed of the ride - allowing you to go as fast or as slowly as you want through the thrilling twists and turns of the track, zig zagging down the mountain.

Credit: New York State/Governor's Office

The coaster opened on October 11, and will be open to the public on weekends from 10am - 4pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and are $55 for a driver (who must be 9 or older) and $65 for a driver and a passenger. Passengers must be between 3-12 years old, and must travel with a driver. Tickets can be purchased online.

All riders and visitors must wear a mask at the Lake Placid Olympic sites. Mountain coaster carts will be wiped down and sanitized between each use.

Credit: New York State/Governor's Office

The $6 million spent on the coaster is part of a $240 million investment in the Olympic site, which includes "the Sky Flyer Zipline at the Lake Placid Olympic Ski Jumping Complex; the new eight-person, ADA-compliant gondola; the newly-renovated glass-enclosed elevator; new frost rail systems on the ski jumps at the complex and the Mountain Pass Lodge --featuring a state-of-the-art indoor bobsled and skeleton start track, a 30-point biathlon range, 5km of newly built Nordic trails with snowmaking capacity," according to a release from Governor Cuomo's office.