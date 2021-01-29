Tallest, Fastest, Longest Single Rail Coaster Close to Completion at Six Flags

The tallest, fastest, longest single rail coaster is nearing completion at Six Flags and it looks awesome.

Crews topped off the Jersey Devil Coaster that will open at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and it's only about a 4 hour drive from central New York.

The new ride is 13 stories high with 3,000 feet of track and begins with an 87 degree first drop. You'll sit single file with your legs straddling either side of the monorail track, as you reach speeds up to 58 mph and experience a 180 degree stall and zero g-roll.

“Six Flags Great Adventure is home to the best and most innovative roller coasters on the planet, and we are thrilled to expand our unrivaled collection with the Jersey Devil Coaster,” said Park President John Winkler. “

Photo Credit - Six Flags Great Adventure via Facebook

Key features of the Jersey Devil Coaster include:

Four sleek trains of 12 passengers each sitting low and inline style (one rider per row) with their legs straddling either side of the monorail track

3,000 feet of single-rail, I-beam track

Tension-building ascent up a towering, 130-foot lift hill

Flying at speeds up to 58 mph

Three intense elements including a steep 87-degree first drop, raven dive and overbank cutback; and

Two dramatic inversions including a 180-degree stall and zero-gravity roll

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place when the park opens for the 2021 season. All guests must make a reservation. There will be limited capacity inside the park, social distancing guidelines, extra sanitization stations and temperature checks. All guests and employees are required to wear a face mask but there will be designated areas where you can remove masks,

Take a ride in the virtual reality video below and make plans to try it in person when the park opens for the season. I'm in! Are you?