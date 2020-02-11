For the first time in over a decade, you can have an extreme 70mph bobsled experience in Lake Placid this winter.

The "Champagne of Thrills 70mph Bobsled Experience with 2010 Olympian and World Cup Gold Medalist John Napier," is back. The one of a kind exclusive experience hasn't been offered at the Mt. Van Hoevenberg for over 10 years.

Find out if you have what it takes to slide with an Olympian at the Olympic Sports Complex.

The regular Bobsled Experience is also available, led by a professional driver and brakeman. You'll begin at the half-mile point on the track and wind through Olympic turns. Feel the rumble of the sled thundering down the track, speed through one turn, bank high on the next one, and pick up speed on the straightaway.

Bobsled Dates:

February 5-6, 8-9, 12-23 | Wednesday - Sunday

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM & 1:00 - 4:00 PM

March 4, 5, 11,15, 22, 28, 29 | Wednesday - Sunday

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM & 1:00 - 4:00 PM

The Bobsled Experience costs $95. Champagne of Thrills with John Napier is $300.