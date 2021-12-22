Slide Down Lake Placid Olympic Track at 30 MPH for Heart Pounding Fun

Channel your inner Olympian as you glide down the ice at speeds of 30 miles per hour for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The track in Lake Placid, New York will be open to allow you the chance to feel what it's like to ride a bobsled or a skeleton sled. But it's only available for one week only during the holiday season.

You can cruise down the track like the Olympic athletes do. The Lake Bobsled Experience at Mt. Van Hoevenberg is a can’t-miss experience for adrenaline seekers searching for a thrilling ride unlike any other. It's available from December 27 through January 1 for $125 per person.

Getty Images

Want to get a little closer to the ice? Take a heart-pounding ride at 30 miles per hour while laying vertically on your stomach on a skeleton sled at the Skeleton Experience at the Lake Placid Sliding Center. It's available from December 27 through January 1 at $125 per person.

Getty Images

Skeleton & Bobsled Requirements

First and Second Passengers must be at least 9 years old and 52 inches tall

Third Passengers must be at least 13 years old and 52 inches tall

The maximum weight per passenger is 300 lbs

The Bobsled & Skeleton Experiences are not recommended for individuals with neck and back problems, heart conditions, who have had recent surgery, or who are pregnant

Mountain Coaster

While you're at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, you can also enjoy everything Mother Nature has to offer on the Mountain Coaster, the longest in the US. A scenic ride takes you to the top of the Cliffside Coaster. Once there, you control the ride. Go as slow or as fast as you’d like alongside the bobsled track.

Credit: New York State/Governor's Office

Sky Flyer Zipline

Soar through the air like a world-class ski jumper on the Sky Fly Zipline. You'll fly next to the ski jumps, at 30 miles per hour, as you experience a similar feeling to an Olympian taking flight.

Photo Credit - Lake Placid Olympic Center

Gondola Rides

Want something a little more calm? Take a fifteen-minute gondola ride through the Adirondack Mountain range. The Cloudsplitter Gondola Ride will take you from the base of Whiteface Mountain to the peak of Little Whiteface. At the peak, you'll be able to look around and find yourself surrounded by Lake Placid and Lake Placid Village.

Credit: Whiteface Facebook

Skyride

Take the same ride athletes, coaches and officials do. You'll be able to stand alongside the same ramp ski jumpers launch themselves from before flying over the length of a football field. Enjoy the panoramic views from a glass-enclosed elevator at the observation deck of the ski jump tower and see what the jumpers see as they lift off.

Getty Images

Skating Oval

Skate like an Olympian at the Olympic Speed Skating Oval in Lake Placid. The outdoor oval allows you to glide along the paths of past Olympians and is a little less adrenaline pumping than some of the other activities at the Olympic Center. Unlike the bobled and skeleton experiences, the oval is open for public skating all winter.

Photo Credit - Lake Placid Olympic Sites

Get more details on all the options at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid and book your limited-time tickets at Lakeplacidlegacysites.com.

Magical LED-Lit Ice Castles Coming to Lake George For Cool Winter Walk Through Take a virtual walk-thru of the Ice Castles and make plans to enjoy the magical experience when it opens in Lake George this winter.



Take Enchanting Winter Stroll Through the Adirondack Wild Lights Take an enchanting stroll through the Adirondacks when the forest comes to life. Lights and music turn The Wild Center into a winter wonderland.