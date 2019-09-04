The tallest, fastest, longest single rail coaster is coming to Six Flags and it looks AWESOME!

The Jersey Devil Coaster will open at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey for the 2020 season and it's only about a 4 hour drive from central New York.

The new ride is 13 stories high with 3,000 feet of track and begins with an 87 degree first drop. You'll sit single file with your legs straddling either side of the monorail track, as you reach speeds up to 58 mph and experience a 180 degree stall and zero g-roll.

Take a ride in the virtual reality video below and make plans to try it in person next season. I'm in! Are you?

Read more: