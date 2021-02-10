Rescue Mission Of Utica Hosting Men’s Winter Coat / Boot Giveaway

The Rescue Mission of Utica is looking to make sure that Central New Yorkers stay warm and comfortable this winter season.

They are holding a Men’s Winter Coat and Boot Giveaway from on Wednesday February 10th from 9AM to 11A, and from Noon to 2PM at its 1013 West Street location in Utica.

According to the mission, there is a limit of one coat and pair of boots per person. The boot sizes being offered are 9-12.

Individuals should use the Community Services entrance on the Miller Street side parking lot."

Social distancing and face masks are required. If you need any more information, or would like to donate to the drive, please call 315-735-1645, ext. 2220.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10th Annual Walk A Mile In My Shoes Goes Virtual

During the month of February 2021, The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting it's 10th annual “Walk A Mile In My Shoes” event to help raise awareness of homelessness in Central New York. Due to the pandemic, this year's event is all virtual.

You can choose to “walk a mile in my shoes” any day in February, at the time and place of your choice (neighborhood, bike trails, park, school track, treadmill, or gym). Gather your friends, family, and co-workers, select your route, follow social distancing guidelines, and be safe!!"

To participate for an individual walker is $25, a team/group of ten or more is $15 per person. Registration includes a goodie bag as well. Prizes will be awarded in March to the team with the largest number of participants and with the most funds raised. You can learn more online here.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

rescue