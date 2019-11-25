Utica Comets Deliver 300 Turkeys To The Rescue Mission Of Utica

Utica Comets players and staff delivered 300 turkeys to the Rescue Mission of Utica on Monday to kick off the holiday season and help local families in need.

Ernie Talerico, Director of Operations at the Rescue Mission, says this is the seventh year the Comets have donated turkeys.

Talerico says the Comets started off with 100 turkeys the first year, but that number has increased to 300 this year because the need is so great.

The turkeys were purchased from Chanatry's through the "Save of the Day Foundation."

Comets President Rob Esche says it's a great way for the players to give back to the community.

The Rescue Mission's Great Thanksgiving Banquet will take place on Thursday starting at 11:00 a.m.

Jim Rondenelli, WIBX

