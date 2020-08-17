Outdoor Clothing And Book Giveaway In Utica 8/18/20

A free clothing and book giveaway will take place tomorrow for the whole family.

The Rescue Mission of Utica's "Large Outdoor Clothing & Book Giveaway" is from 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, located at 1013 West Street in Utica, in the back parking lot.

Giveaway items include books, children's shoes, and varied sized clothing for men, women, and children. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and the use of face masks is required and will be monitored. The event is free and open to the public.

Volunteers bring essential services to every outreach program of the Rescue Mission. Each year, hundreds of people offer their time, talent, and goodness of heart to Mission projects that help make a difference in the lives of needy individuals. In 2019, 1,263 individuals volunteered 20,934 hours of service to the Mission.

The Rescue Mission of Utica's Facilities Department has an urgent need for volunteer groundskeepers for mowing, raking the lawn, and light ground maintenance.

The Finance Department is eagerly asking for retired accountants or support staff to help out with the finance staff's workload.

The Rescue Mission of Utica's Learning Center is looking for retired special ed teachers to work as volunteers with community members and residents on Adult Basic Education.

If you are interested, please contact 315.735.1645 ext. 2103.

Founded in 1890, Rescue Mission of Utica is a faith-based nonprofit, multiple-service, charitable organization serving Utica and the Mohawk Valley 24:7 and 365 days a year. Visit uticamission.org, for more information or to make a donation.